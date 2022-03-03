Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 3,756.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 3,756.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TGOPY stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

