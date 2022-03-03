Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Rises By 788.9%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENERU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000.

