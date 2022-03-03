Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Decreases By 57.5%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ARB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. ARB has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.45.
