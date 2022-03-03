Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Grows By 125.0%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 599.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,216 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

