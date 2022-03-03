Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Grows By 207.7%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.06) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 600 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 13,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.