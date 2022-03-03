Short Interest in CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Increases By 200.0%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNPAY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

Shares of CNPAY stock remained flat at $$12.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.