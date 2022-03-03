Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Drops By 75.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLUEY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881. De La Rue has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

