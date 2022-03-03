Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Drops By 75.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DLUEY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881. De La Rue has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
De La Rue Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on De La Rue (DLUEY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.