Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 61.8%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:DLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
