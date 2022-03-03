Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 61.8%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:DLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

