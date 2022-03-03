Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Grows By 258.9%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:XPOA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 488.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

