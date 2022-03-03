Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Decreases By 83.1%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TEAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,270. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
