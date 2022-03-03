Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Decreases By 83.1%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TEAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,270. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

