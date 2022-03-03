Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Grows By 214.3%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELEMF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 3,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

Elemental Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.