Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Increases By 239.7%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the January 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ONEQ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

