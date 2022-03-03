Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Expands By 400.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BDL stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

