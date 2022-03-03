Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Decreases By 92.7%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

