Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rises By 193.3%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2897 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

