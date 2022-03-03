Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Rises By 378.4%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,028,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,976,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

