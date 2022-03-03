Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Rises By 378.4%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,028,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,976,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.