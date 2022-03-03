Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 70.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

