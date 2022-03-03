Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Expands By 300.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 160,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000.

NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.86. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

