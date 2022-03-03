Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Grows By 100.0%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLRG opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

