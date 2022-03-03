Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 67.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

