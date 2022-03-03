Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Decreases By 64.4%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWEL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,953. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

