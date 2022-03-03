Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 60.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JSCPY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. JSR has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

