Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Declines By 51.3%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LFTR remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,797. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 329,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,023,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 163,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

