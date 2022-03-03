Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declines By 54.5%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of USA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 1,011,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.