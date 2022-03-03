Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Rises By 180.1%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the January 31st total of 149,900 shares. Approximately 28.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MDJM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDJM stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

