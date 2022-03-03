Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Drops By 55.6%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NXDT stock traded up 0.08 on Thursday, reaching 15.04. 98,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,740. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.50 and a one year high of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
