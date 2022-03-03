Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Drops By 72.2%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NTDTY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. NTT DATA has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

