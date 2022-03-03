Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Drops By 72.2%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NTDTY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. NTT DATA has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.30.
NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.