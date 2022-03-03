Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Grows By 122.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,000 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the January 31st total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.7 days.

ORXCF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. ORIX has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

