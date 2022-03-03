Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Drops By 63.4%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 8,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
