Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 2,244.4%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 2,244.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

Get SGS alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $28.05 on Thursday. SGS has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.