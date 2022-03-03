Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 137.9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,527. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.52. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

