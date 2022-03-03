Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Increases By 239.9%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 239.9% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,021.5 days.

SVYSF remained flat at $$108.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.