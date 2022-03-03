Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Rises By 210.0%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.