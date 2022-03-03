Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Increases By 26,800.0%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 26,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sugarmade has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

