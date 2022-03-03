Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Increases By 26,800.0%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 26,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sugarmade has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Sugarmade Company Profile (Get Rating)
