Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Rises By 151.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 6,076,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,013. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.