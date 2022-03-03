Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Rises By 151.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 6,076,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,013. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
