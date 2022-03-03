Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Declines By 92.8%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the January 31st total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 52,355,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,161,883. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Trans Global Group (Get Rating)
