Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Declines By 92.8%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the January 31st total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 52,355,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,161,883. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

