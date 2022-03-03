Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Increases By 500.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

