Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Grows By 285.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($42.70) to €13.40 ($15.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.73) to €14.10 ($15.84) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

VIVHY stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

