Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 92.2%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
