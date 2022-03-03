Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declines By 92.2%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 376,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.