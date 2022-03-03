Short Interest in Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Rises By 790.0%

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Yuzhou Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
Yuzhou Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
