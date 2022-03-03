Short Interest in Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Rises By 790.0%

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Yuzhou Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Yuzhou Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

