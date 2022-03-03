ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of ShotSpotter worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,817 shares of company stock worth $694,061. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of -71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.30. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

