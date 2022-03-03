Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 379.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 283,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

