Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Signify Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGFY stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,836. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Signify Health by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

