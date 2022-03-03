Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Silver Spike Investment stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

