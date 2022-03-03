Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Silver Spike Investment stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
