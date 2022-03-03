Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $539,924.11 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SLP opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $804.38 million, a P/E ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

