Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($191.01) target price by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).
Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €7.80 ($8.76) on Thursday, hitting €134.60 ($151.24). The stock had a trading volume of 81,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.79.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
