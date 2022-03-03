Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($191.01) target price by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €7.80 ($8.76) on Thursday, hitting €134.60 ($151.24). The stock had a trading volume of 81,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.79.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.