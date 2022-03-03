Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.91. 126,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,495,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

