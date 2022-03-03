SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,615. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

