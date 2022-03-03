SLR Senior Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $220.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

