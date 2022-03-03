SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.07. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 191,072 shares traded.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

